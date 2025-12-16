LUCERNE VALLEY—On Monday, December 15, in a coordinated effort between the FBI and the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office arrested four individuals that were allegedly in the process of plotting a New Year’s bombing targeting certain areas in Los Angeles County.



During the press release in Los Angeles, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli identified those arrested as Audrey Illeene Carroll, 30, AKA: “Asiginaak”, of South Los Angeles, who was reportedly one of the leaders. She and Zachary Aaron Page, 32, AKA: AK of Torrance, recruited Dante Gaffield, 24, AKA: “Nomad,” of South LA, and Tina Lai, 41, AKA: “Kickwhere,” of Glendale.





Initially, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department Inmate locator listed the suspects as residents in the local San Bernardino County jails. The suspects are no longer on their inmate rosters. They were moved to make their first scheduled court appearance in downtown Los Angeles.





The U.S. Department of Justice has since issued a press release involving this case, verifying the following information.



“Four members of an anti-capitalist and anti-government group that calls for violence against U.S. officials have been arrested for allegedly plotting to attack two U.S. companies with improvised explosive devices (IEDs) this New Year’s Eve.”



U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi issued the following statement.



“The Turtle Island Liberation Front, a far-left, pro-Palestine, anti-government, and anti-capitalist group, was preparing to conduct a series of bombings against multiple targets in California beginning on New Year’s Eve. The group also planned to target ICE agents and vehicles.



This was an incredible effort by our U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the FBI to ensure Americans can live in peace. We will continue to pursue these terror groups and bring them to justice.



FBI Director Kash Patel gave credit to those who worked the case.



“The charges made public today show the FBI and our partners disrupted a dangerous New Year’s Eve plot to simultaneously target two U.S. companies with multiple explosive devices.



The defendants allegedly acquired materials to construct the devices, planned to test them in the Mojave Desert, and used encrypted communications in an attempt to evade detection, but thanks to the FBI and our partners, those efforts failed.



The FBI is committed to keeping our homeland safe and making sure those who attempt violent acts face justice.”



The following came directly from the DOJ press release.



“FBI agents then intervened and arrested the defendants before they completed assembling a functional bomb.





If convicted, the defendants would face a statutory maximum penalty of five years in federal prison on the conspiracy count and up to 10 years in federal prison on the unregistered destructive device possession count…”