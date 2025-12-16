San Francisco, CA – On the morning of Sunday, December 14, 2025, a one-year-old boy was killed after being struck by a vehicle in the Hayes Valley neighborhood, according to KRON.

The San Francisco Police Department reports that the collision occurred around 10:37 a.m. when officers were dispatched to the intersection of Hayes and Webster streets. Upon arrival, officers located the child suffering from severe injuries. The boy was immediately transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, but he later died at the medical center.

According to the SFPD, the driver was backing a vehicle out of a residential garage when the child was struck in the driveway. Investigators confirmed that the driver and the child were known to each other, though authorities did not disclose the exact nature of their relationship.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Police emphasized that there is no indication of criminal activity in the incident and that it appears to be an isolated accident with no ongoing threat to the public.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and have asked anyone with information to contact the San Francisco Police Department to assist with the case.

Pedestrian Accidents Involving Children

California Law requires drivers to exercise increased caution whenever they are near places that children are known to gather, like school zones and parks. Children are not expected to make rational, informed decisions about their own safety, and under the age of five they cannot share any liability in an accident. Both negligent drivers and distracted caretakers could be found liable in accidents involving children.

