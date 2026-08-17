VERNON—On August 17, new reports began circulating of the Digital Brands Group’s headquarters moving from Vernon, California to Round Rock, Texas. This is not new news. This announcement comes from corporate updates made in August as they continue to grow their Round Rock, Texas location.



Digital Brands Group CEO, Hil Davis announced that the apparel and e-commerce company was moving citing a business-friendly environment and lowering operating costs. In an August 17, interview with Fox Digital, Davis spoke openly about the transition.



Citing California’s cost of living, regulatory burdens, long commutes, and litigation expenses as some of the reasons behind the move. “Doing business in the state of California sucks,” Davis stated.



On August 5, buyout proposals made the headlines as they announced a $77.58 per share all-cash acquisition proposal from an existing shareholder. August 3, news reflects other potential sales and mergers. Digital Brands publicized their move to 350 Texas Avenue in Round Rock Texas, in January 2026.



An excerpt from the communication between Hal Davis and Austin Business Journal’s Justin Sayer is below as they discuss the corporate headquarters of Dell Technologies Inc., and other big projects on the horizon.



“🙌 So excited to welcome Digital Brands Group’s HQ to Round Rock! Read the story from Austin Business Journal below to learn more about their innovative business, growth plans, and why they chose Round Rock.



Always invigorating to see others far beyond our area discover the abundant workforce, quality of life, and ease of doing business that help companies flourish in Round Rock!



HT Justin Sayers “We think we’ll do tens of millions of dollars this year – like we’ll go 300% this year versus last year, and we’ll probably grow from there another 200% to 300%,” Davis said earlier this month.



“I think we’re going to grow our employee base really highly. I mean we’re 33 now, and I think we’ll probably end up having to basically double our employee base every year.” Davis is excited to grow in Round Rock, a suburb with a population around 135,000.



“You don’t get that in LA. They actually want people to do business here. I think Round Rock Chamber has been a perfect example of that. I think they should get a lot of accolades for being incredibly pro-business friendly. It’s just a really great state to business in especially coming out of California,” Davis stated



California Governor, Gavin Newsom has remained under scrutiny over the loss of business, as the wealth tax continues to be a driving force in what has been publicly referred to as a “Mass Exodus,” of some of California’s most wealthy residents.



