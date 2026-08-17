HOLLYWOOD- Today, I’m honored to share an exclusive interview with actor, producer, and proud Elizabeth native Luis Da Silva Jr., whose journey began on the basketball courts of his hometown. He first gained international attention through Nike’s groundbreaking Freestyle campaign before making the leap into acting and appearing in films, including the Fast & Furious franchise. Yet despite building a career that has taken him around the world, Da Silva has never forgotten the city, family, and values that shaped him. In this candid conversation, he reflects on his Portuguese-American upbringing, his transition from basketball to Hollywood, the lasting influence of Paul Walker, his goals as a producer, and the emotion of returning home to be honored by Elizabeth. His story is a powerful reminder that determination, humility, and faith can turn dreams into reality. A special day in Elizabeth, New Jersey as Mayor J. Christian Bollwage and Councilman Manny Grova presented Luis Da Silva Jr. with an honorary Street renaming on August 13, 2026.

Growing up in Elizabeth, how did your hometown influence the person and actor you are today?

Elizabeth shaped everything about who I am. It’s one of the most diverse cities in America, and growing up there taught me resilience, humility, and how to connect with people from every background. My parents immigrated from Portugal in search of a better life, and watching them work tirelessly every day instilled in me the belief that nothing is handed to you—you earn it. Every dream I chased, from dribbling a basketball in my backyard on Ripley Place to working on Hollywood films, began in Elizabeth. No matter where my career has taken me, Elizabeth will always be home.

You started out with basketball and the Nike Freestyle campaign. When did you realize acting was the career you wanted to pursue?

Basketball opened doors I never imagined. The Nike Freestyle campaign changed my life and introduced me to the world, but it also introduced me to film sets, cameras, and storytelling. Once I experienced that creative process, I realized I wanted to challenge myself beyond sports. Acting gave me another opportunity to inspire people in a completely different way. I never looked at it as leaving basketball behind—it was simply the next chapter in the same journey.

What has being part of the Fast & Furious franchise meant to you personally and professionally?

Being part of the Fast & Furious family has been one of the greatest blessings of my career. It’s a franchise built around loyalty, family, and believing in each other—values that mirror how I was raised. Professionally, it introduced me to audiences around the world and allowed me to work alongside incredibly talented people. Personally, it’s given me lifelong friendships and unforgettable experiences. To see the impact those films continue to have on generations of fans is something I’ll always be grateful for.

You’ve worked with so many talented actors and filmmakers. Who has had the greatest influence on you during your career?

I’ve learned something from everyone I’ve worked with, but if I had to choose one person, it would be Paul Walker. Paul treated everyone with kindness and respect, regardless of their role on set. He reminded me that success means very little if you don’t remain a good person. That lesson has stayed with me throughout my career and in my life.

As you’ve expanded into producing as well as acting, what kinds of stories or projects would you most like to create in the future?

I’m passionate about telling stories that inspire people to believe in themselves. Whether it’s sports, true-life stories, family films, or projects that highlight perseverance and overcoming obstacles, I want audiences to leave feeling hopeful. Coming from a working-class immigrant family, I know what it’s like to dream big despite limited resources. If my work can encourage one young person to chase their dreams, then I’ve accomplished something meaningful.

After everything you’ve accomplished, what does it mean to come back to Elizabeth and be honored by the city where your journey began?

It’s difficult to put into words. Awards and accomplishments are special, but being recognized by the city that raised me is deeply personal. Every street, every basketball court, and every memory in Elizabeth played a role in shaping my life. To return home and be honored is incredibly humbling because it represents a full-circle moment—not just for me, but for my family, whose sacrifices made all of this possible.

I hope young people in Elizabeth see this honor and realize that their dreams are valid. No matter where you come from, with faith, hard work, perseverance, and the willingness to never give up, anything is possible.

Rose’s Scoop: From Elizabeth’s basketball courts to Hollywood, then returning home to receive a street honor. Congratulations, well-deserved. Luis is known as “Trikz.”