HOLLYWOOD—On Tuesday, August 18, Dogstar brought its “All In Now Tour” to the historic Hershey Theatre for an evening that blended alternative rock, friendship and enthusiasm. Many people may first recognize bassist Keanu Reeves from “The Matrix” or “John Wick,” but once the music began, the focus belonged to the entire band: Reeves, guitarist and lead vocalist Bret Domrose and drummer Robert Mailhouse.

The New York-based band The Backfires opened the show, warming up the crowd before Dogstar took the stage around 9 p.m. The setting proved ideal for the concert. Hershey Theatre is an intimate, 1,904-seat venue with extraordinary architecture, and the smaller surroundings allowed the audience to feel close to the musicians. It felt less like a major celebrity appearance and more like three longtime friends inviting everyone into their rehearsal room.

The crowd was diverse, with devoted Dogstar listeners standing alongside movie fans who were curious to see another side of Reeves. That mix could easily have been distracting, yet the room settled into the music quickly. Applause grew as the night progressed, especially when the band moved between recent songs and favorites from its earlier catalog. By the encore, the audience understood that Dogstar had come to play, not pose.

Dogstar’s history stretches back more than three decades. Reeves and Mailhouse first began playing together in the early 1990s, and Domrose later joined the group. After years of recording and touring, the band went on a lengthy hiatus. Its reunion eventually led to the 2023 album, “Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees.” Now the trio has entered another chapter with “All In Now,” its fourth studio album, released on May 29.

From the opening notes of “Siren,” Dogstar delivered a straightforward rock performance without unnecessary spectacle. Domrose handled the vocals and guitar with confidence, while Mailhouse supplied a powerful, steady foundation on drums. Reeves stayed mostly to his side of the stage, concentrating on his bass and frequently exchanging smiles with his bandmates. Their easy communication showed why this group has lasted: the performance was built on chemistry rather than star power.

The set drew heavily from “All In Now,” including “Joy,” “Wing,” “This Sphere,” “Math,” “The Whisper,” “Shards of Rain,” “Exalted” and “What Is.” The band also reached back to its previous album for “Lust,” “How the Story Ends,” “Everything Turns Around,” “Glimmer” and “Breach.” A cover of The Replacements’ “Can’t Hardly Wait” added a fun surprise. The title track, “All In Now,” arrived late in the set, followed by an encore featuring “Punch the Sky,” “Shallow Easy” and “Breach.”

Reeves may be one of the most recognizable actors in the world, yet onstage he never appeared interested in pulling attention away from the music. He seemed happiest locking into the rhythm, moving with the bass line and sharing the moment with Domrose and Mailhouse. Fans naturally called out his name, but the concert never became a film convention with instruments. It remained a Dogstar show from beginning to end, and that distinction matters.

Before the concert, I had the opportunity to take a photograph with the band. Reeves appeared quiet and somewhat shy, which only made the encounter feel more authentic. Still, standing beside the three musicians was a memorable moment and made an already special trip to Hershey even more meaningful for me.

The venue itself also added to the evening. Opened in 1933, Hershey Theatre was created as part of Milton S. Hershey’s building campaign during the Great Depression. Its marble, mosaics and atmospheric ceiling gave the show an elegant backdrop that contrasted beautifully with Dogstar’s unfussy rock sound. I have visited Hershey many times, but walking into that theater for this particular concert felt different.

What stood out most was the sincerity. Dogstar does not rely on elaborate staging, costume changes or an oversized production. The appeal comes from hearing three musicians who clearly enjoy creating and performing together. Their newest material sounds confident and lived-in, reflecting the time they have spent touring again after their long separation. Rather than trying to recreate the 1990s, the band appears comfortable with where it is today.

Dogstar’s Hershey performance was a reminder that passion does not have an expiration date. Reeves could easily remain focused only on his successful acting career, but playing bass offers him another kind of creative freedom. Domrose and Mailhouse are equally essential to the group’s identity, and together they delivered a warm, energetic night of rock music. For longtime fans and curious newcomers alike, Dogstar proved that it is fully committed—and truly all in now.

Rose’s Scoop: It is with great sadness, that the world knows of the passing of Dolly Parton. She passed on August 25, 2026. I remember seeing Dolly and Kenny Rogers perform in Nashville, “Islands in the stream.”