HOLLYWOOD—Once fans had to wait for a movie premiere, television interview or convention appearance to hear directly from an actor. Today, all it takes is opening TikTok. More performers are turning on their cameras, greeting followers and allowing audiences to see a relaxed side through TikTok LIVE.

Actors including Antonio Sabàto Jr., Frank Sivero and Lillo Brancato Jr. are among the familiar faces who have joined the platform. They are not alone. Performers from different generations are discovering that social media offers something traditional publicity cannot always provide: an immediate conversation with the people who remember and support their work.

Sabàto, known for “General Hospital,” “Melrose Place” and his famous Calvin Klein modeling campaign, is frequently seen speaking directly with viewers. His conversations can move from entertainment and current projects to everyday life. He has also spoken about plans involving car racing and taking his DJ Sabàto performances on tour, showing that his interests extend beyond acting.

He is also involved with Gratwick Studios, an independent entertainment platform founded by filmmaker Kris Hulbert. Sabàto serves as a founding partner, executive producer and spokesman and is set to star in its first production, “Just Drive.” Gratwick plans to give subscribers an interactive look at filmmaking, including live auditions and behind-the-scenes access. It is another example of artists exploring ways to develop projects outside the traditional studio system.

Sivero, remembered for “The Godfather Part II” and his unforgettable role as Frankie Carbone in “Goodfellas,” also connects with a generation of viewers who still appreciate classic films. Brancato, best known as teenage Calogero in “A Bronx Tale” and Matthew Bevilaqua in “The Sopranos,” is on TikTok as well. For longtime fans, seeing actors from beloved movies appear casually on a phone screen can feel like unexpectedly running into an old friend.

Brancato’s presence on TikTok comes at a time when his acting career remains active as well. He has several projects in various stages of production, including “Ave U,” “The Fury,” “Dream Devil,” “Car Jack,” “The Red Zone,” “Who Killed Jimmy Gumdrops” and “Fighting Destiny.” For fans who first discovered him in “A Bronx Tale” or later watched him on “The Sopranos,” TikTok offers a different side of the actor—one where they can connect with him directly while following the next chapter of his career.

One of TikTok LIVE’s most noticeable features is virtual gifting. Viewers purchase coins and use them to send animated gifts, ranging from small roses to elaborate images that briefly fill the screen. Eligible creators may receive rewards connected to those gifts. Money is certainly part of TikTok’s system, but it would be unfair to assume that every actor goes live only for financial reasons.

For some, the greater value is visibility. A live broadcast can help promote a film, appearance, business venture or charitable cause. It can also keep an actor connected to an audience during the long stretches between projects. Unlike a carefully edited interview, TikTok allows viewers to ask questions and receive answers almost immediately.

Then there are TikTok battles, officially called LIVE matches. Two creators appear in a split screen and compete to see who can collect the most points through eligible gifts and other viewer support during a timed round. The atmosphere is often playful, with participants encouraging their teams and thanking supporters. Battles can introduce creators to new audiences, although the constant emphasis on scores and gifts can sometimes make the experience feel more competitive than conversational.

The production setups are changing, too. While many people broadcast with nothing more than a phone, others use a laptop or desktop computer, along with microphones, lighting and additional screens. A larger setup makes it easier to follow fast-moving comments, manage guests and present a more polished program. What once looked like a casual video call is gradually becoming its own form of broadcasting.

This shift is happening while traditional filmmaking becomes increasingly expensive. The cost of producing in Hollywood has encouraged studios and independent filmmakers to consider other locations and new methods of reaching audiences. New Jersey, with expanding production facilities and competitive film incentives, has become an increasingly attractive alternative. At the same time, digital platforms allow performers to build attention without waiting for a major studio publicity campaign.

Of course, going live has risks. There is no editor to remove an awkward remark, and comments can become overly personal or rude. Viewers may misunderstand a joke or turn a brief moment into online gossip. Actors must decide how much of themselves they are comfortable sharing while maintaining reasonable boundaries. Some do have moderators’ others don’t need them. They can handle anything.

Still, there is something refreshing about watching a familiar performer laugh, tell a story or answer a fan’s question without a script. TikTok does not replace movies, television or the excitement of seeing someone perform in person. It simply gives entertainers another stage—and gives audiences a closer seat.

ROSE’S SCOOP: Hollywood is no longer limited to soundstages, red carpets and late-night talk shows. Sometimes it is an actor, a camera and a scrolling collection of fans saying hello. Gifts and battles may attract attention, but connection, promotion and creative independence are equally important parts of the story. For actors willing to embrace it, TikTok LIVE can keep old memories alive while opening the door to something new.