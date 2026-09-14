CLARKSBURG, WV—On September 7, Singer from the family band, Taylor Made, Brian “Nashville” Neil Duckworth passed away at age 56. He died at his home in Clarksburg, West Virginia. No cause of death has been given.



The country music star is described as a “Truck Boss,” in his obituary. He was a devoted dump truck boss for Wolfe’s Excavating. He loved his work, time spent with family, and outside with nature. He loved his pets, and singing and playing music with the family band.



The following came directly from the late singer’s obituary.



“Above all, Brian treasured his family and special memories they created together. He also dearly loved his faithful fur family, who were constant companions and brought him great comfort and happiness. Brian’s love of family, music, and the outdoors will forever remain in the hearts of all who loved him.”



He is survived by his wife, of nearly 16 years, Tina Scheuvront Duckworth, his six children, Zach Morris (Lindsay), Ashton Goines, Logan Duckworth (Kayla), Kayla Starkey, Michael Starkey (Mikayla), Matt Starkey (Teresa), four grandchildren, Jax, Raiden, Dane and Dimitri and one granddaughter on the way.



And, his mother-in-law, Naomi, “Pauline” Kish Scheuvront; five siblings including; Sherri Sibley, Christine Ward (Jody), Greg Duckworth (Rhonda), Wendy Adams (Mike), Traci White (Steve), Jeff Duckworth (Jenny), Two Stepsisters Sheri Summerfield (Forrest), Dusti Sayre (Dana) and his fur family; Chester, Lucy, Sloan, and Tank.



He was preceded in death by one brother, Dennis Keith Duckworth, and his father-in-law, Robert “Bob” Lee Scheuvront.



The funeral arrangements were listed as follows:



Family and friends may call [visitation] will be held



Sunday, September 13, 2026, from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM and on

Monday, September 14, 2026, from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM with the

Funeral to follow. Pastor Baron Claypool officiated. Entombment follows at

Floral Hills Memorial Garden. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.bartlettfuneralhomewv Bartlett Funeral Home is honored to serve the Duckworth family.



Remembering the music he played in the band, Taylor made featuring Duckworth with his brother Greg Duckworth and sister, Wendy Williams they released a single; “Things You Don’t Grow Out Of,” in 2012. In 3013, they were named by Nashville’s Music Row Magazine as Independent Artists of the Year. They opened for legendary artists such as Charlie Daniels, Dierks Bentley, and Miranda Lambert.



