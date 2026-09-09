MALIBU—On September 8, after 6 a.m., the driveway in the 31600 block of Sea Level Drive East in Lechuza Beach in Malibu collapsed into a large sinkhole at the home of actor Nicholas Cage. TMZ first reported that the sinkhole measured approximately 30 by 30 feet.



“The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded, closed the private road, and identified the gas leak. Southern California Gas Company is on-site, working on the gas leak. The City’s Building Safety Division and Southern California Gas Company are working to assess the situation. At this time, the City red-tagged five homes, prohibiting entry.) The City’s Building Safety Division and Southern California Gas Company will continue to assess the situation to determine safety concerns for the surrounding area and will provide updates as they become available,” stated the city of Malibu on X.

The Pacific Coast Highway, the Palisades Fire Burn region and Westward Beach would be monitored due to coastal erosion issues. The city of Malibu will continue to prepare for heavy storms, rain, and potential mudslides in the forecast. No one was home at the time of the driveway collapse.