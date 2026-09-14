HOLLYWOOD—Feels like things are getting interesting on “The Oval” as a stakeout turned into mayhem. This week’s episode, ‘In a Heartbeat’ witnessed Kareem hoping to ambush Sharon but wasn’t able to do so as a result of her having secret service agents by her side. Kareem decided to strike at Priscilla firing several shots at her as she made her way home.

Priscilla not a good idea to be heading home with Jason waiting at your abode. Thankfully, Sam and Isaac were already at the place and started to search the property. Upon searching the bookbag, they found duct tape, rope and knives. Priscilla went to Sam and Richard’s place, where she thought it was assassins trying to take her out. Sam learned from Nancy that someone tried to kill her, but she’s ok.

Isaac I’m worried about you staying at that abode, with Jason still lurking. Allan was found by Jimmy in bad shape; might be time for you to go to the hospital Allan to get looked at because it is indeed likely you have a concussion. Priscilla alerted Simone someone tried to kill her, but it’s not Hunter darling, it was Kareem. Priscilla was apprehensive about staying with Simone, just as she learned the reporter’s editor was also killed.

Alonzo utilize your brain to connect the dots on who may have attempted to take out Bobby. Donald arrived to relieve Alonzo as Kane learned to be on extra alert. Donald was by Kyle’s side as he spilled the mole who leaked the story may have been a black woman named Harriet, and they suspected Simone or Priscilla.

Donald doesn’t think its Priscilla, but Kyle spilled the second mole is Allan. Allan you in major danger buddy, as Donald spilled that Allan is the mole and the second suspect is a Black woman, and this absolutely spooked Sam. Sam alerted his wife that Jason was hiding at their home wanting to ambush her. He also spilled that Donald is aware that she could be the person spilling to the press. After much pressure, Priscilla agreed to stay with Simone and Eli.

Agent Cross was messing with the cameras, OMG Alonzo, you truly are an idiot, but Alonzo saw that snake tattoo on his stomach. What will he do with this information? Max admitted he was nervous about leaving Bobby, as Lilly and Bobby tried to reassure him all is good. Lilly questioned Bobby being a double agent; information that no one else knows about. I don’t really care that much about this love affair between Bobby and Lilly; it is sweet and all, but there is not much more here to chew on that is relevant to the narrative.

Victoria and Dilva discovered that the mole inside The White House is possibly Simone or Priscilla, and that the other mole was Allan, Donald’s assistant. Victoria connected the dots and things are put into play for Allan, Simone and Priscilla’s downfall. Jason decided to arrive back at Rachel’s home and started to freak out. He called Hunter, and tried to reason with his father, and lied like a weasel. Hunter tried to be the voice of reason for Jason, who was literally losing his marbles, as he wanted to get Jason out of the country for his protection.

Eli and Simone were informed by Sam that The White House is aware of them being potential moles inside the administration of the contract they signed. Eli was not happy with these details as he wasn’t sure what the next move could be. Alonzo spilled that Agent Cross is the person who tried to kill Bobby and attacked Max. Max connected all the dots realizing that Eli was the one that put the hit out on Bobby, yeah things are beyond dicey. Max alerted Alonzo not to tell anyone what he has spilled.

Isaac spilled that Jason was at Sam and Priscilla’s house, they don’t know a bomb was placed at the home. Victoria made it clear once Jason is found she wanted him brought directly to her. We do not care about this pointless narrative about the terrorist being killed. Kyle wanted vengeance against Jason and spilled that he is being released from the hospital to heal.

Kareem and his cousin continued to have eyes on Richard’s house as they spotted Franco (the drug kingpin) headed towards their direction. The final moments of the episode witnessed Max and Sharon share a moment, as it’s apparent these two are smitten by one another. Jason decided to sneak into Allan’s apartment as he slept and started to choke him. Danger is very near. Until next week’s episode “The Oval” fans!