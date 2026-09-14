SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, September 10, the San Francisco Police Department announced the arrest of several juveniles for the illegal possession of a firearm.

The incident transpired on September 3 at approximately 3:52 a.m. when officers from the Richmond Station responded to the 800 block of 40th Avenue regarding a report of two passengers in an autonomous vehicle with a firearm. Officers arrived on the scene and conducted a high-risk vehicle stop and detained two people.

While searching the vehicle, officers found and sized a loaded, AR-styled assault rifle also known as a ghost gun. After searching the suspects, officers seized suspected marijuana and mace spray. Authorities developed probable cause to arrest the male and female juveniles for charges related to the illegal possession of a firearm.

Both were taken into custody and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center. Because of their age the suspects identities will not be released. The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details can contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444.