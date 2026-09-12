HOLLYWOOD—Wow, that is the best way to describe how things culminated last week on “General Hospital.” It was like Friday’s episode was on literal fire. I mean Anna Devane is totally losing it. I’m not sure what drug she is on, or how much mental warfare has been unleashed on her to where she feels this desperate need to target Britt Westbourne to save her family.

Anna has lured Britt to a secret location under the guise that it was her mother summoning her. Britt arrived to that wooded location with a massive surprise, but Jason Morgan came to her rescue, as its apparent he knows something is off and is trying to prevent Ava from doing something she regrets. The problem is what happens to Anna if it gets out that she is still sick. Britt is not going to stay silent about this so Anna might be getting shipped off again to get the help she actually needs. Jason proved his worth taking a bullet.

In bigger news, Drew and Ava are in hot water. They drugged Brennan which led to him falling into a pool and drowning. Now as a result, the duo is covering up the crime despite Danny and Charlotte knowing but staying quiet. I do not get these two kids; they seem to be quite dumb, and Charlotte leaving her bracelet behind, which was in Brennan’s possession not good. Same with Scout and Rocco, who are becoming an item.

Drew decided to bury the body on the Quartermaine estate, thinking no one would discover it. Here is the problem, there is a dog on the property, and it has been digging at that spot. Brennan’s body is going to be discovered, and all hell is going to break loose. Why? Josslyn is already suspicious about Brennan going off the grid, and so is Carly, Valentin and Jason.

Ava got a tick and was rushed to GH to be treated where; Isaiah questioned her whereabouts to prevent further exposure. Ava you should have listened to Nina who warned you to steer clear, but you didn’t do so. This is bad because with her having this war with Sonny about Avery, Sonny is going to come out on top as a result of this. Drew being Drew took Brennan’s wallet and planted it in Nina’s car to frame her for the crime.

Yeah, Nina is about to be in some serious hot water, and I think she is going to know that Drew is behind it. Why? She tossed him in the lake, and helped Willow hold him captive for months. He’s right to want a bit of payback, but rather he gets away with it or not, is another question.

Now, we have to chat about the secret of the hour, Brook Lynn being exposed. Chase finally connected the dots thanks to Detective Fitzpatrick. He knows his wife might be culpable in the car crash that injured Jordan and Curtis and then fled the scene. Too bad they didn’t realize that Trina was listening in. Trina was fuming so she confronted Brook Lynn with a full audience, and it left Brook Lynn, Gio, Jordan, Tracy, Michael and all the other Quartermaine’s in the room stunned.

I have no clue what Chase is going to do as a result of this bomb, but it feels like the stage has been set for Chase and Willow to hook up because of this betrayal, where did Chase go? Directly to Willow and spilled his guts. What scares me, I think Willow will get pregnant, and Chase will then discover Willow shot Drew. Chase is about to have a hard few months if I’m being super honest.

Trina also has a stalker on the loose, which means those close to her could be in serious danger. I’m worried about Kai, and I don’t think Trina can take losing another lover after what unfolded with Spencer. His demise could totally break her and I could see that happening.