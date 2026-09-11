HOLLYWOOD—I honestly thought the “Insidious” franchise came to an end after the 2003 entry ‘The Red Door’ that brought the original stars of the first movie back to the frame with Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne. There gets to a point where sometimes horror franchises try to stretch their longevity, when it should just be hung up. Why?

You’re just getting pointless sequels, with no direct story and it becomes a waste of time. Mind you the latest outing, ‘Out of the Further’ is the sixth entry in the franchise America. The tale that followed the Lambert Family is over, as this new installment tries to tie the tale to the infamous ‘Red Door’ from the previous film.

If you’re going into this movie hoping to see a familiar face, you will not, the only face that you will recognize is Lin Shaye who returns as Elise Rainer the psychic, who died some films ago, but her spirit still lingers to help those in distress. This time that focus is on Gemma Hall (Amelia Eve), a dental hygienist who might have some ties to the supernatural as we get a glimpse of her troubled childhood and her mother, Ingrid (Laura Gordon).

The audience soon discovers that Ingrid didn’t have a mental break she was attacked by a supernatural force that killed her, leaving Gemma without her mother. Now I have to say, ‘Out of the Further’ might be one of the worst and most confusing titles I can think of. It truly does not make much sense if any at all people. The best way I can explain it is that it’s another dimension, one where your body sleeps, but your spirit walks and moves around as if everything is real. Think a dream within a dream, but you KNOW exactly what you’re doing.

Those supernatural forces that were present in Gemma childhood, have returned to her as an adult and is now threatening Gemma and her daughter Maya. That evil entity is Cyrus Lam (Sam Spruell) who is determined to cross over into the real world and away from the Further with his loyal followers.

Are their some creepy elements to this movie? Yes, and that is courtesy of all things involving teeth and going to the dentist. I will admit there were a few times where I squirmed, but “Insidious: Out of the Further” doesn’t hold that level of suspense that keeps you fully enthralled in the movie. I found myself in and out on this film for about 2/3 of it. I didn’t really become invested until the third act where things started to take place and lives were at actual risk.

The lure and intrigue of “Insidious” which arrived in 2010 has lost its muster nearly 16 years later after 6 movies. It’s time to put this supernatural tale to bed, once and for all.

Written By LaDale Anderson