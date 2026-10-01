HOLLYWOOD—Well, this is it people. The end of Tyler Perry’s “The Oval” has dawned upon us. Should I expect to be satisfied by the result when looking at previous series finales for Perry’s other shows? Hopes were not high, but the final episode of the series, ‘The Filthy Rat’ kicked off with Bobby and Lilly realizing this is their opportunity to get out once and for all for all the madness. If this is the end of these two, I’m fine with it.

Simone and Priscilla got access to the reporter’s draft of her story about the corruption inside Hunter’s administration. Gosh, these ladies have no idea a bomb is literally armed underneath them. As Priscilla started to read the story, it sounded solid as hell with massive detail and specifics, even noting that the reporter feared for her life and alerted her editor beforehand.

Jason called Hunter yet again, this time warning him that he planned to get vengeance on his enemies, 3 specifically, I cannot fathom Hunter’s machinations. Hunter started to reason a bit, but Jason didn’t like hearing it. Hunter alerted Donald of Jason’s threat, just as an explosive went off. No aftermath was witnessed? So, are they dead or not?

Donald and Kyle chatted about Jason and his thirst for vengeance; it sounded like Kyle was questioning his safety and where things stand between him and Donald’s love affair, as Donald was not ready to publicly disclose his sexuality.

Donald proved it by filing divorce papers against Lily, just as Max and Sharon got closer by sharing a steamy kiss. Oh, this conversation between Sharon and Max was awkward, as they chatted about sex and how much they liked it. The drug cartel arrived at Richard and Nancy’s home with an injured Kareem in tow. Kareem’s time came to an end, as he was fatally shot and his body dumped.

Senator Harding alerted Eli of another reporter at the New York Times who wanted to run the story, just as he confirmed details of 4 murders committed by Jason Franklin, in addition to several more. Agent Cross was becoming more suspicious by the minute trying to keep Eli inside The White House quarters for his work out and tried to give him a workout shake to implement that poison.

For this to be the final episode, the pacing is moving way too fast for me, as Max and Sharon learned from Nancy the gang members surrounded the house and she was worried. Max decided to confront the gang members, not aware of the danger present. They unleashed all sorts of gunfire, just as we resorted back to The White House. So instead of actually moving storylines, we have this stupid press conference with Hunter. Gosh, this proves to me once again, Tyler Perry just does not know how to properly wrap up his series that deliver a finale that pleases his viewers.

We literally spent 3 to 5 minutes on this mess? It only got juicy once a reporter talked about corruption inside The White House and a reporter being murdered. Richard and Sam had no idea of the threat that was looming at his home, particularly for Sharon, Nancy and Max. Sam and Richard learned that the home was shot up and Nancy got injured. Jason showed up to Kyle’s home as Victoria expected and was ambushed by Isaac and several agents. At last, Jason is about to pay for his crimes.

Lilly and Bobby got into their disguises as they planned their final escape. With only 10 minutes left in the episode, I knew I was going to be bummed with the end result. This really needed to be a 2-hour finale, not an hour. Allan stumbled upon Cross getting ready to give Eli that pre-workout shake, unaware of the danger about to be implemented. Jason was placed in a cell as he was confronted by Victoria who called him all sorts of names.

Senator Harding was not pleased that his meeting with the Attorney General was interrupted with Hunter, who alluded to threats about his administration. The veiled threats didn’t frighten the Senator who made a quick exit. Nancy was rushed to the hospital with her injured leg, just as Max learned that Bobby was MIA.

Max was livid as a tense standoff with Cross was underway, but no aftermath was witnessed. Eli was about to drink what Cross prepared unaware that Simone and Priscilla had just been killed in an explosion. Victoria took a vial and injected Jason with it, just as Eli convulsed after drinking that shake and the episode just ended. What a minute? There is no way; there is absolutely no way, this is how the series ended.

So let me get this straight, Simone, Priscilla, Eli are all dead, Kareem is dead, Victoria, Hunter, Kyle and Donald are alive, Jason’s fate is left to question, and we have no definitive answers on if the story about the corruption actually concluded or not! What the actual you know what. This is the third series of Tyler Perry’s that has ended terribly.

First, “The Haves and the Have Nots,” then “If Loving You is Wrong” and now you can add “The Oval” to the list. I’m done, hands down the worst 42 minutes of a series finale I have witnessed in years with no satisfying end. I’m sorry “The Oval” fans you are not only going to be annoyed, but livid that this final episode appears so unfinished and incomplete.