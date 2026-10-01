HOLLYWOOD—The premiere episode of “Survivor 51” was a bit more exciting than I expected. it was full of fun characters and lots of mayhem, that I did not expect. This week’s episode, ‘Weaponized Honesty’ witnessed the aftermath of that vote with the Toka tribe. Devin and Brady kept things cordial despite voting differently. It was fun to see Lewis who was on Exile Island come to the Toka tribe. Will he be a target or an ally? Lewis spilled his story about coming from Exile Island, and that he had the opportunity to obtain an idol, but he timed out.

Brady and Devin are fun characters to watch. Kilby you are wrong about your perception, Lewis doesn’t have an advantage and to be honest, I wouldn’t have even shared that. Over at Savu, Cristian managed to capture a crab, but Ana and Alexis were chatting about who were potential threats, as Linnea and Sharonda were considered targets, and started to spread to Carter and Cristian. Hmm, Carter does not trust Alexis. So Alexis immediately pegged she can’t trust Ana, so she spilled that tea to Sharonda and Linnea about Ana’s intent. Sharonda was stunned by that revelation. target on Ana’s back right away!

Back at Toka, Lewis was trying to insert himself into the tribe by sharing personal tales with Maggie, Devin and Thien An, just as Brady badly injured his hand that was bleeding, and he chopped off a portion of his thumb. That’s not good. Brady was petrified of being pulled from the game as a result of this injury. Is Brady going home or is he staying? It looks like Brady is staying, despite the tease we received. Brady is a likeable goofball. Damn this challenge is quite early, like within 20 minutes of the episode, so it was a reward challenge, not the immunity challenge, where pillows, tarp, mats and a hammock was up for grabs. In a close battle Toka, managed to win the comfort reward.

For so many of us thinking Brady might be pulled out the game, it looks like Kristin might be the one seriously injured. Rob seemed to want to place a target on Linnea, which was starting to annoy people like Alexis and a few others on his tribe. Jelly started to hunt for an idol, and luck was on her side as she found one. Devin was seemingly bonding with Jelly and Patt, but even Devin realized Devin is too honest; he has to backdown some on his emotions.

Jelly what are you doing? You don’t trust Devin, but you trust Patt and spill to her that you have an idol. So they want an alliance of Brady, Devin, Mike, Patt and Jelly. Hmm, I don’t know if I love it, it might make me root for the other 5 on the tribe. Eric decided to kick off an improv segment, that started to annoy Ori and Sharonda. Looks like Eric still might be in trouble.

Is Jeff alluding to something with Eric as we prepared for this water immunity challenge, that had the weather become another element of the game? Toka had an early lead in the competition, where Patt was proving to be a major athletic threat. Savu looked like they were giving up with getting that whale over that obstacle, but after making one think Toka might lose, they managed to secure all 3 balls. So Savu is headed to Tribal Council. Linnea, Sharonda, Eric, Rob, Ana, Alexis, who is in trouble?

The dynamics are about to get fun on Savu as names are thrown out left and right. Everyone wanted to toss out a name for Eric, and Ana decided to throw out her name. Sharonda wanted Ana out, but everyone else wanted Eric to be the boot. Linnea caught Ori and Carter whispering, and the ladies might be reading more into something than what it is. Linnea went to work on Eric to target Ana, Rob and Carter. Eric started to go work, and Sharonda was worried about Ori, who wanted to turn things back onto Erik and told Kristin, Cristian and Alexis.

Sharonda and Ori being on opposite sides of a vote is intriguing, and out of nowhere, Rob started to emotionally crack. Rob wanted to do something epic, so it looks like he is sacrificing his game. This is a voluntary quit! This is going to be crazy if he uses his idol to save Eric and then vote himself out! Wow that is crazy.

Tribal Council kicked off with everyone chatting about camp life, and it seems like Rob was already alluding to being ready to be done with “Survivor 51.” Sharonda and Ori was battling back and forth, as questions about idols came to the forefront, as Rob started to cause mayhem as he privately chatted with Eric before the vote, and he whispered to play his Shot in the Dark, he has an idol, Ana is not legit, and we got another Live Tribal underway. I was certain Rob was going home, but now I’m not so sure, who’s getting the boot. I thought you can’t vote for yourself in “Survivor?” Yeah, the producers explained that to Rob, who realized he had to think quick on his feet, who did he vote for?

So, Rob didn’t play his idol, Eric didn’t lay his Shot in the Dark, I have no clue what is going to unfold. OMG, Ana is getting blindsided and she started to lose it and unravel literally in front of the tribe, and you know who was not happy, Ori. Not going to lie that is what you call a blindside; I didn’t see that one coming. Gotta be honest “Survivor 51′ is cooking in the right direction. After two episodes, I’m higher on this season than the dreadful 49 and uneventful 50.