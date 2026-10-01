SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, September 30, the San Francisco firefighters from Engine 16 and Rescue Boat 1 trained with US Coast Guard Helicopter 6556.

Night operations in the marine environment bring added challenges. Low visibility, moving water, wind and rotor wash.

“That is why we train for it. Emergencies do not care if it is day or night, so we train for both,” the SFFD stated on Facebook.

The SFFD and San Francisco Police Department also recently participated in public safety dive team training. The dive team stays operationally ready and prepared for water responses.