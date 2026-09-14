MALIBU—Road closures for PCH at Malibu begin on September 14 and continue through September 18th. In addition, work continues to repair the main water break that occurred on September 13th. Drivers should expect Las Virgenes Road to be closed all day on September 14th from Lost Hills Road to Mullholland Highway.



Work between Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Coastline Drive is part of Caltrans embankment project. The right-hand southbound lane of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) will be closed daily from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. daily.



The embankment work is for emergency slope repair. It’s a 15.16 million project of California Transportation Commission (CALTRANS). The completion date for this project in Spring of 2027.



According to the Pepperdine University Information page, Malibu Canyon Road remains closed between Mullholland Drive and Lost Hills Road because of the water main break. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes. PCH and Kanan Dume Road South to PCH are all open to thru traffic.



Drivers should expect a longer commute and plan accordingly. Those who need additional information are encouraged to call the Malibu Campus hotline 310-506-7623 (ROAD). More information may be found on the Pepperdine Emergency Information page at pepperdine.edu



Addition road closures/conditions may be viewed online at www.sigalert.com







