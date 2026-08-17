BEVERLY HILLS—On August 13, chaos broke out in the form of a fist fight at the fine dining establishment, 48 Steak located at 9680 Wilshire Boulevard. Punches, hair-pulling, and some kicks were traded between two women who took it to the floor in an all-out fistfight. According to reports, the fight was over men and some promiscuous behavior by one of the women.

The entire event was captured on cell phone video footage and later published by TMZ.



Reports indicate that two women heard a couple of guys speaking aerobic and struck up a conversation. When one of the men offered to pick up the lady’s tab, another woman planted herself on the lap of one of the men.



The fight ensued when the man asked the woman whom he was speaking to if she’d remove the other woman from his lap so they could leave. The woman grabbed the woman on the man’s lap by the hair, and the fight was on.



There appeared to be blood on the floor, when wait staff was attempting to get the two young females out of the restaurant, and received slaps… from the fighter.



The incident went viral on social media garnering tens of thousands of views. Some commenters called the actions of the women, classless. Others used racial slurs. Others still made mention of the scantily dressed females rolling on the floor exposing themselves, in one of Beverly Hills finest dining locations.



It is not clear if any arrests were made, or if the fighters will have to pay for any damage that may have been caused to the establishment.



Patrons who were at the Beverly Hills Steakhouse to enjoy the $295 bone-in Wagyu tomahawk or perhaps the $135 bone-in ribeye may have gotten more than what they bargained for.





