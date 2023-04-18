SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to a murder that transpired on Main Street on April 4. The SFPD reported at approximately 2:35 a.m., officers from Southern Station responded to the 300 block of Main Street for a report of a stabbing. Officers arrived on scene and located a 43-year-old male suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite efforts by first responders and medical personnel, the victim died from injuries sustained. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

The SFPD Homicide Detail took over the investigation. During the course of the investigation, investigators identified the suspect as, Nima Momeni, 38, of Emeryville, and developed probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrants.

On April 12, at approximately 5 a.m., investigators from the SFPD Homicide Detail and the Special Investigations Division, along with members of the SFPD Tactical Unit and Specialist Unit, served the search warrants and arrest warrant in San Francisco and Emeryville, Ca. Momeni was taken into custody in Emeryville without incident.

He was booked into San Francisco County Jail for a charge of murder (187) (a) PC). The SFPD announced they would not be releasing the booking photo of the suspect per SFPD policy.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.