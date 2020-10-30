SAN FRANCISCO — A shooting took place at 1:44 a.m., Tuesday, October 27, in the 1700 block of Mariposa Street in Potrero Hill. The victim, a 30-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police have stated that the victim was in an argument with another man, whom police said was a 27-year-old male. As of October 29, police had not revealed any more information about the incident.

Some people describe Potrero Hill as a neighborhood with a safe and friendly community and with terrific views of the San Francisco Bay. According to areavibes.com, there are also crimes in the area and most of them are property crimes. These range from theft and burglary to vehicle theft.

As for violent crimes, in September of 2019, Potrero Hill had a total of 780 cases of robbery and assault charges. In 2020, according to the San Francisco Police Department’s crime data, robbery and assault cases increased to 200 and 293 respectively.

In April of 2020, the San Francisco Police Department released incident reports about Potrero Hill. Around Mariposa Street, there were a total of 32 cases of non-violent crimes that took place near Rhode Island Street, Mississippi Street, and Pennsylvania Street.

This is still a developing news story, so if anyone has information, they are asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444. You can also send a text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the beginning of the message.