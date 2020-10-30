UNITED STATES—It is fair to say that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact around the US. This is also true in many other countries on a global scale. When it comes to San Francisco and the state of California in general, COVID-19 has seen many larger venues and attractions remain closed or with limited capacity for now. This means that popular places such as the Getty Center and Monterey Bay Aquarium are off limits currently. This does not mean that you should forget about visiting California or spending time here though. There is still a lot that this fabulous state has to offer.

Fans of online gaming, for example, will love being able to play online casino games at sweepstakes casinos. While online gambling is not yet legal in California, playing this type of game at sites such as Luckyland Slots California is. For a full rundown of the best online casino CA sites to play at, BonusSeeker.com is a great digital resource to use – this is because it shows the best online gaming sites that are safe and legal to have fun with in California. What about if you want to get out and about still though?

The good news is that while some places and venues are closed for now, many are actually still open. Which are the best that you should visit?

San Francisco Zoo

One superb alternative attraction that is open to people again is San Francisco Zoo. The zoo has put safety measures in place to protect visitors, so you can look at all the cute animals with complete peace of mind. Just remember to book in advance as you cannot just turn up on the day! This is a great day out for the whole family and is sure to go down well with kids. The zoo has a variety of over 2,000 animals, from penguins to giraffes. Set in a 100-acre site, it is the perfect place to spend a day wandering around.

Yosemite National Park

If you really want to get into the great outdoors and see the wonderful scenery that California boasts, visiting stunning Yosemite National Park is advised. News of Yosemite reopening in September 2020 was most welcome, and you will not even need to pre-book your visit after October 31st 2020. If you love getting out in the fresh air and being active, this is a great spot to try out. Found in Mariposa County, the park combines amazing waterfalls and far-reaching views with many trails to bike or walk along. Yosemite is also home to some gigantic sequoia trees, historical landmarks from the Gold Rush era, and iconic sights such as El Capitan.

Downtown Disney District, Los Angeles

If you want to hit LA and find something a bit different to do that is open, why not head to the city’s Downtown Disney District? Much of this area has been gradually reopening since September 10th, and this means that it is well worth a look now. The World of Disney store is now open again and sells all the Disney merchandise that you or your family could ever want. This district also has plenty of places to eat and shop that are worth checking out. Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen is a popular spot for lunch and serves some great food, for example.

SeaWorld San Diego

San Diego is one of the best places to visit in California. There are still lots of fabulous attractions open to visitors in San Diego. SeaWorld San Diego is one of the best and sure to provide a full day of fun entertainment. Founded in the mid-1960s, it is an oceanarium, outside aquarium and marine mammal park. From turtles to sea lions and whales, there are lots of cute marine animals to check out here. This attraction also hosts regular animal performances each day and also gives people the chance for up-close animal encounters. A vast 40-acre outdoor park, it really does have lots to recommend it.

California still has some great alternative places to enjoy

Although some of the major attractions in California may be shut for now or not running as normal, this does not mean that there is nowhere around the state to visit. As the above shows, there are many excellent places to check out that are still open and give hours of fun to visitors. In fact, the main trouble might be having to narrow down which ones to visit!