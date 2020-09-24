CALIFORNIA —A week after announcing its closure due to dangerous air quality, Yosemite National Park announced they will reopen the park for guests Friday, Sept. 25.

Yosemite authorities had announced the closure of the park on Sept. 17, because they anticipated that the smoke from wildfires would continue at least over the weekend and would lead to unhealthy and hazardous air quality in the area. The smoke came from the Creek Fire that started on Sept. 4 and that has affected Big Creek, Huntington Lake, Shaver Lake, Mammoth Pool, San Joaquin River Canyon. Other national parks including Sequoia and Kings Canyon had closed on Sept. 15 due to wildfires as well. Only Kings Canyon has reopened since then.

According to the announcement from Yosemite National Park released Sept. 23, starting Friday at 9 a.m., some visitors services will be available at the park and others will start opening over the weekend. Authorities will continue to monitor air quality conditions and they said people could expect intermittent closures in some areas of the park because of the smoke.

Visitors need to make a reservation in the Recreation government webpage to have access to the park. Campers will also be able to camp at Yosemite Valley and will require a reservation. For more information on Yosemite National Park, people can call 209-372-0200, and press 1.