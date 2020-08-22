CALIFORNIA—CBS Bay Area KPIX and The Weather channel reported on the afternoon news of August 21 of lightning-sparked wildfires in the North Bay in what is known as the LNU Lightning Complex in the east of Santa Rosa, killing five. NBC Bay Area reported that afternoon of 219,000 acres of land scorched by the wildfires, and 480 buildings having been destroyed in the inferno.

Cal Fire, a forestry and fire protection department, reported 5,762 incidents of wildfire and 779 structures destroyed all across the state, as of 2:42 p.m., August 21.

NBC Bay Area staff say according to Cal Fire staff, three deaths they are reporting as from wildfire occurred in Napa County. The three people were burned to death on Wednesday in a house on the 6900 block of State Route 128, and their bodies were recovered on Thursday. One man in Solano County was confirmed killed by wildfire by a local sheriff.

The fifth death was not counted in the Cal Fire death toll, but occurred in Vacaville. PG&E confirmed the death of an employee assisting first responders in the battle against the blaze.

The Hennessey Fire to the east of Santa Rosa, which includes Gamble, Green, Aetna, Markley, Spanish, Morgan and Round fires, has charred 195,000 acres. Firefighters reported as of 7:25 a.m. on Friday, August 21, that 7% of the blazes have been contained.

Other major lightning fire complexes in Northern California include the CZU Lightning complex to the north of Santa Cruz, and the SCU Lightning Complex to the east of San Jose.

The LNU Lightning Complex fires have forced evacuations of a large part of Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties, as well as portions of Lake and Yolo. In an NBC Bay Area live report, Sonoma county, 25,000 people were evacuated. In Napa county, 13,000 have been told to leave.

CBS Bay Area KPIX told viewers to come to the aid of wildfire victims by donating to the Red Cross at redcross.org/donate.