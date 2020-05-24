SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday May 21, coronavirus survivor: San Francisco nurse Mike Schultz posted his weight-loss photos on Instagram to show how COVID-19 impact on his body. After the 6-week fighting with coronavirus in a Boston hospital, Schultz was 50 pounds lighter than before.

In a recent interview, Schultz unfolded that he caught the virus while visiting his friend in Boston in mid-March. The early symptom was coughing, later Schultz had a fever and difficulty breathing. He ended up in the hospital.

As Schultz described, before the illness, he was 190 pounds, and he worked out everyday; 6-week later, he only weighed 140 pounds.

“I wanted to show everyone how badly being sedated for six weeks on a ventilator or intubated can be,” wrote Shultz on Instagram.

He described his feelings when he noticed the dramatic weight-loss. “I pretty much cried when I was looking at in the mirror,” said Schultz.

Schultz is slowly getting weights back and he still feel weak.

“I’m not able to do everything I want without some rest,” said Schultz.