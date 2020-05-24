SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday May 21, coronavirus survivor: San Francisco nurse Mike Schultz posted his weight-loss photos on Instagram to show how COVID-19 impact on his body. After the 6-week fighting with coronavirus in a Boston hospital, Schultz was 50 pounds lighter than before.

In a recent interview, Schultz unfolded that he caught the virus while visiting his friend in Boston in mid-March. The early symptom was coughing, later Schultz had a fever and difficulty breathing. He ended up in the hospital.

As Schultz described, before the illness, he was 190 pounds, and he worked out everyday; 6-week later, he only weighed 140 pounds.

“I wanted to show everyone how badly being sedated for six weeks on a ventilator or intubated can be,” wrote Shultz on Instagram.

Schultz

He described his feelings when he noticed the dramatic weight-loss. “I pretty much cried when I was looking at in the mirror,” said Schultz.

Schultz is slowly getting weights back and he still feel weak.
“I’m not able to do everything I want without some rest,” said Schultz.

Qiuqi Duan
Qiuqi is a Nonfiction MFA candidate at Columbia College Chicago. Before going to pursue her MFA, she spent three years in nothern Minnesota, where she got her bachelor degrees: BA in English and BFA in creative writing at Bemidji State Univ. Qiuqi found out that she spent too much time on creative writing and she wanted to learn something new. So, she decided to be an intern at San Francisco News. She wants to learn about journalism.

