SAN FRANCISCO−The body found at Patricia’s Green Park in Hayes Valley was identified by the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office, on May 20 to be a 56-year-old local woman, Christine Harris, who had previously been reported missing.

San Francisco Police Department(SFPD) discovered the body on May 19, following a report of a dead body at the vicinity of the 300th block of Octavia Boulevard just before 2:00 p.m. Harris, who had not been identified at that point, was declared dead at the scene.

Harris was reported as last seen on May 17 as she set out to go for a walk at Natoma and Lafayette in South of Market, San Francisco, wearing black pants, black turtleneck, a black lightweight jacket, with a black fedora hat.

An official cause of death has yet to be determined. Adam Lobsinger, the spokesperson for SFPD, reported that foul play is not suspected in Harris’s death.

Canyon-news did reach out to SFPD Public affairs for comment, but did not hear back in time for print.

Anyone with pertinent information involving this case may send tips to to the tip line at

415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.

By Sharon Stice