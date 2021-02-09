CALIFORNIA—The Oakland Police Department along with other public officials held a press conference on Wednesday, February 3, about the recent surge in violent crime in Chinatown.

According to a press conference, public officials said the elderly and neighborhood businesses are often targeted for robberies and assaults.

Carl Chan, President of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, said in the conference that at the beginning of January, there was a man “wearing body armor and carrying a flare gun” who was following a lady in Chinatown and shot her in the head for no apparent reason.

Police say there was also a recent, violent attack on a 91-year-old man in Chinatown that was caught on camera on Sunday, January 31, at the 800 block of Harrison Street in Oakland.

According to the video, the suspect shoved the elderly man down onto the ground, walked away and police say the suspect proceeded to harass two more victims.

“I want to start by apologizing to the victims of these heinous crimes,” said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf at the conference. “I cannot imagine the trauma that you, your family, your loved ones, and this entire community is feeling as a reverberation of this violence,” the mayor continued.

“I have not forgotten, that this last summer, they brought a proposal to cut $25 million from the Oakland police department as a political statement, not because of operational or financial need,” the mayor added.

“If that proposal had passed, those walking officers would have been gone long ago. So, I do not forget that history. I hope you do not either, and we have to pay attention to the financial and policy decisions that this council is making during this time,” said the mayor.

KRON 4 News reported that “Mayor Libby Schaaf says the city budget doesn’t allow for bringing back foot patrols to Chinatown, however, she said on Wednesday that the city will work to get cameras previously approved up and running.”

The mayor went on to say that within the next week, she will “announce a new, permanent leader of the Oakland Police Department. This leader will not only bring a new energy, and creativity to addressing the current crime, challenges, and this leader will bring a new wholistic and comprehensive approach to not just enforcing against crime but creating the conditions of safety.”

According to the city officials, the police have enacted short-term strategies to reduce street robberies, such as reallocating different personnel.

Chan said in the conference that he wants the city to immediately bring back patrol officers and install a new camera system in Chinatown.

The Oakland Police Department asks for the victims of any robberies or assaults to come forward or call Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.