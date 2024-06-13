SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, June 10, the San Francisco Fire Department reported on its Facebook page that they battled a 1-alarm fire on Saturday, June 8. The fire was reported after 2 p.m. where the SFFD responded to the 3600 block of Taraval at 47th Avenue about a structure fire.

The dispatch center, receiving multiple 911 calls, gave officials the exact location and information of the fire’s activity. Firefighters arrived on scene within minutes of the initial dispatch and observed a two-story multi-residential structure adjoined on one side and located at the end of the block with overhead street wires and heavy fire activity coming out of the building’s second floor of the Alpha Bravo side.

“A quick response, an aggressive fire attack, and a fast search for victims resulted in this fire being contained within one hour with no injuries, no rescues, and six displaced community members,” the SFFD stated on its Facebook page. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.