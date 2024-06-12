SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, June 10, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office disclosed that Douglas Blunt, 25, was charged in connection to an unprovoked attack on an unsuspecting victim in UN Plaza. He was arraigned on June 7, and pleaded not guilty to all charges. Blunt is charged with multiple felonies including mayhem (PC 203), elder abuse (PC 368(b)(1)), felony assault with force likely to create great bodily injury (PC 245(a)(4)), and battery with serious bodily injury (PC 243(d)).

According to court records, the defendant is alleged to have attacked an unsuspecting 66-year-old victim on June 3, in UN Plaza after the victim walked past him. When the victim was 6 to 10 feet away Blunt allegedly took a running punch at the back of the victim’s head.

The victim fell face forward into the pavement without bracing himself at all because he lost consciousness. The victim had severe injuries, including a fractured spine, fractured facial bones, loss of teeth, and facial lacerations.

Blunt’s next court date is Friday, June 21, for the preliminary hearing in this matter. The District Attorney’s Office moved to have him detained pending trial because of the public safety risk he poses. The court granted the motion and Blunt is currently in custody.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details can contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.