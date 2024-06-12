SAN FRANCISCO—On June 6, 2024, it was revealed by the SF District Attorney’s Office that Michael Stortz, 36, was convicted for kidnapping a woman in the Mission District. He was convicted of one count of kidnapping (PC 207(a)).

According to evidence and other testimony presented at trial, on October 3, 2023, at around 2:15 a.m. Stortz crossed 24th Street near Balmy Street and targeted a young woman who had been on her phone for a few minutes. He examined her for a brief moment before grabbing her from behind and dragging her 50 feet down Balmy Street to an area surrounded by metal cages.

After a brief struggle, the victim was able to break free and escape. The victim reported the crime the following night and the San Francisco Police Department found and arrested the defendant on October 4, 2023.

The case against Stortz was successfully prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Yang, with assistance from District Attorney Investigator Michael Beaver as well as paralegals Sara Wong and Joshua Ng, with IT support from Noaeh Pinaire and Leland Chan. Victim Advocates Abby Cordova and Melissa Curiel assisted throughout the pendency of this case. Prosecutors were able to develop a strong case against Mr. Stortz based on the swift and thorough investigation by the San Francisco Police Department.

“I am grateful to the jurors for their service and thoughtful deliberation in this case.” said Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Yang. “I am especially grateful for the victim’s bravery in reporting the crime and testifying and for the San Francisco Police Department’s diligence in locating and apprehending Mr. Stortz so quickly. Our city was made safer by their swift actions and ensured justice was done.”

Stortz is currently in custody. His sentencing is scheduled for June 27, 2024.