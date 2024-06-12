SAN FRANCISCO—On June 6, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office disclosed that Sedric Lane, 25, Darrell Jones, 23, Aliajah Kingwright, 20, Mya Thompson, 19, Jzelun Brown, 20, and Ezaria Hammond, 19, were charged in connection to an organized retail theft on the city’s West Side. They are alleged to have stolen over $3,000.00 in merchandise.

They were each arraigned on May 31, and each pleaded not guilty to all charges. They are each charged with one count of felony commercial burglary (PC 459 2nd), one count of felony grand theft (PC 487(a)), one count of felony vandalism (PC 594(b)(1)), and one count of misdemeanor organized retail theft (PC 490.4(a)(1)).

The criminal complaint also alleges that both Lane and Jones committed crimes while released from custody on another pending felony matter.

According to an off-duty San Francisco Police Department sergeant, he was driving near the 700 block of Portola Drive when he witnessed a large group of people walking toward the CVS store carrying empty bags. The sergeant watched the group leave the store with one suspect pushing a shopping cart full of merchandise.

The sergeant relayed the information to police dispatch and officers responded to the area. Officers detained six adult suspects and recovered stolen merchandise including makeup, diapers, bath and body products, batteries, vitamins, and various other items.

The SFPD is still actively investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters can remain anonymous.