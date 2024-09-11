Napa, CA – A serious traffic collision in Napa’s Soscol Gateway neighborhood left at least one person with major injuries, causing a significant road closure early Tuesday morning, September 10, 2024, according to KRON.

The Napa Police Department responded to the scene around 6 AM, shutting down Soscol Avenue at Third Street in all directions to investigate the crash and ensure public safety.

While details about the cause of the crash and the number of vehicles involved remain unclear, authorities have confirmed that at least one individual suffered major injuries and was transported for medical treatment. The identity and condition of the victim have not been released, but the seriousness of the injuries has prompted concern from the community.

Emergency crews worked throughout the morning to clear the scene and reopen the roadway, allowing traffic to resume around 10:20 AM. In the meantime, motorists were advised to take alternate routes to avoid delays.

Napa police are continuing to gather details regarding the circumstances surrounding the collision.

