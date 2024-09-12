SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, September 9, the SFDA’s Office indicated in a news release that Dereck Ardis, 54, was convicted after a trial by jury for physically attacking a woman and numerous weapons charges. He was convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon (PC 29800(a)(1)); possession of a loaded firearm by a prohibited person (PC 25850(a)); possession of a concealed weapon in a vehicle by a prohibited person (PC 25400(a)(2)); possession of a firearm by a felon convicted of a violent offense (PC 29900(a)); domestic violence battery (PC 243(e)(1)); and trespass (PC 602.5).

In addition to these convictions, the jury found true the allegation that Ardis had a prior conviction for kidnapping (PC 667(d)(PC 1170.12(b)).

According to testimony and other evidence presented at trial, the victim reported Ardis, her ex-boyfriend, broke into her apartment and took personal items, including two loaded firearms. During the initial report to officers with the San Francisco Police Department, the victim disclosed prior unreported incidents of domestic violence assault. Several days later, the SFPD Crime Gun Investigations Center (CGIC) obtained and executed a search warrant for Ardis’ person and any vehicle under his control and later seized a loaded firearm concealed under the driver’s seat of a vehicle to which he possessed the keys. The firearm was one of the two firearms reported stolen from the burglary at the victim’s apartment.

The case against Ardis was successfully prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Alice Wong, with assistance from District Attorney Investigator Timothy Louie, paralegals Loretta Luu and Lena Ku and IT support from Leland Chan, Ada Yu and Noaeh Pinaire. Victim Advocate Alma Garcia worked closely with and provided support for the survivor through the pendency of this case. Prosecutors were able to develop a strong case against Ardis because of the outstanding investigation of the San Francisco Police Department’s CGIC and Special Victim’s Unit.

The defendant is currently in custody. His sentencing is scheduled for September 19. Anyone in need of support, is asked to seek help. In an emergency they should call 9-1-1.