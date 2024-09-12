SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, September 9, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office disclosed in a news release that Anthony Carl Sheldone, 42, of Brownsville, California, was charged in connection to a series of violent unprovoked attacks on pedestrians on September 1. Sheldone was scheduled to be arraigned on September 9, in Department 10 at the Hall of Justice.

He is charged with eight counts of attempted murder (PC 664/187(a)), seven counts of assault with a with a deadly weapon (PC 245(a)(1)), one count of assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury (PC 245(a)(4), one count of criminal threats (PC 422(a)) one count of attempted assault with a deadly weapon (PC 245(a)(1)), two counts of battery with injury to emergency personnel (PC 243(c)(1)), two counts of assault upon a peace officer (PC 245(c)), one count of evading against traffic (VC 2800.4) and one count of evading an officer with willful disregard (VC 2800.2(a)).

The criminal complaint also includes numerous allegations including that Sheldone personally and intentionally used a deadly and dangerous weapon (PC 12022(b)(1)) and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury upon multiple victims (PC 12022.7).

According to court records, on September 1, Sheldone allegedly used a car to attack multiple individuals beginning at 7:18 a.m. on Haight Street. He allegedly ran over one person walking a dog in a crosswalk, drove head on into an oncoming car and physically assaulted another person waiting at a bus stop on Stanyan Street. He is later to alleged to have run over two individuals crossing the street at the intersection of Stanyan Street and Fulton Street.

He is also alleged to have asked a woman on the street to take her clothes off and stabbing her husband who confronted him. Later that morning, he is alleged to also have attacked San Francisco firefighters and police officers. At approximately 8:55 a.m., he is alleged to have hit and run over a 70-year-old victim who was crossing the street at Van Ness Avenue and Golden Gate Avenue. He was taken into custody at approximately 10:10 a.m. by the San Francisco Police Department in the Castro after he leapt off a 35-foot tree he climbed.

He is currently in custody. Prosecutors moved to have him detained pending trial because of the public safety risk he poses. The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.