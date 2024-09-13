San Jose, CA — A pedestrian lost their life early Thursday morning, September 12, 2024, on Highway 101, according to NBC Bay Area. The accident occurred at approximately 4:30 AM on the northbound lanes of the highway, near the Story Road overpass.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers were alerted to the presence of a person lying in the right lane of northbound 101. Shortly after the call came in, a large vehicle struck the pedestrian, according to CHP officials. It is unclear how the pedestrian came to be on the highway, and further details on their identity have yet to be released.

The center and right lanes of Highway 101 were temporarily closed as authorities investigated the fatal incident, causing some traffic delays during the early morning commute.

The CHP is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision, and no additional information about the driver or vehicle involved has been provided at this time.

Pedestrian Fatalities and Wrongful Death Claims

Motorists bear an added responsibility, known as the “Duty of Care,” towards pedestrians due to their heightened vulnerability in car accidents, often leading to pedestrian fatalities.

For those who have lost someone in a vehicular fatality, a Wrongful Death claim, made with the help of an experienced personal injury attorney, can provide compensation to alleviate the financial strain of laying their loved one to rest.

If the at-fault driver evades legal consequences, compensation might still be accessible through a family member’s uninsured driver coverage. Seeking advice from a personal injury attorney can help ascertain the most suitable options in such circumstances.