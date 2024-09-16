SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, September 12, the San Francisco Police Department disclosed that on September 10, officers assigned to the Narcotics Division obtained search warrants to conduct a planned operation for two retail store locations working as illegal gambling facilities on the 200 block of Leavenworth Street.

The SFPD reported that during the search warrant services, investigators detained several subjects. Officers conducted a search of the premises and seized evidence of illegal gambling, including several illegal gambling machines, suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia, US currency, stolen products, cigarettes, a firearm, and a replica firearm.

Officers developed probable cause to arrest 8 adult males for violations related to operating an illegal gambling parlor, outstanding arrest warrants, and narcotics.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Anyone who suspects an illegal business operation in your neighborhood, should contact the local police department with the same information.

“The SFPD would like to thank the assistance of the San Franciso Sheriff’s Office and the Army National Guard Counterdrug Taskforce who were all instrumental in this operation. SFPD will continue to prioritize efforts to address illegal operations by taking the suspects off the streets and holding individuals accountable,” the SFPD staid in a statement.