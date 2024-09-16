SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, September 13, the San Francisco Police Department announced that on Wednesday, September 11, officers operating out of Ingleside Station obtained a search warrant to conduct a planned operation at a residence working as an illegal gambling facility on the 1200 block of Cayuga Ave.

According to a news release form the SFPD, officers conducting the search warrant gave several announcements for any occupants inside the residence to vacate on their own accord. After several announcements were made, officers entered the premises and detained several subjects without incident.

Officers conducted a search of the premises and seized evidence of illegal gambling, including 10 gambling machines, several money dispensers, suspected narcotics (methamphetamine), and over $2,700 in US currency.

During the course of the investigation, authorities developed probable cause to arrest three adult suspects for violations related to operating an illegal gambling parlor, narcotics, and outstanding warrants.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.