SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, September 13, the San Francisco Police Department reported at approximately 10:18 a.m., uniformed officers assigned to Healthy Street Operation Center (HSOC) were in the area of Jessie and 6th Streets conducting a city-wide operation when they spotted an adult male subject armed with a firearm inside of a vehicle.

When officers approached the vehicle, the suspect exited and a foot pursuit ensued. The armed suspect ran into a retail store in the area in an attempt to evade police officers. He later exited the store, continued to flee from officers, and ran down into the Powell BART station.

Officers tried to make contact with the suspect. During the encounter, an officer-involved shooting transpired. The armed male suspect was struck. Officers rendered aid and paramedics responded to the scene. The suspect was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. During the investigation, a firearm was recovered from the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office; the San Francisco Police Department Investigative Services Division (ISD); the San Francisco Police Department Internal Affairs Division (IAD); and the Department of Police Accountability (DPA).

All information is preliminary and could be subject to change. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. As part of SFPD’s commitment to transparency and accountability, a town hall meeting regarding this officer-involved shooting will be held within 10 days.

Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.