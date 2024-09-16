WEST PALM BEACH, FL—On September 15, shots were fired at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. There was a foiled assassination attempt made against former President Trump today. There were reports of gunfire before the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect, later identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, was taken into custody.

The golf course was placed on lockdown, and former President Trump was taken to safety, unscathed.

Reports indicate that the former president was playing golf a couple of holes ahead of Secret Service when a Secret Service agent noticed the muzzle of a rifle on the fence line, pointed at Trump. A Secret Service agent shot at the would-be assassin who fled the scene in a SUV. The suspect fled the scene and was captured and detained on I-95. A backpack and GoPro camera were found at the scene and taken into evidence.

A photo taken by the Martin County Sheriff’s Department following the arrest has been posted on Citizen, Facebook, and X.

Joliet News first reported the following:

“Ryan Wesley Routh in his 50s was taken into custody by the West Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop on I-95. Law enforcement sources indicated the suspect, a white male believed to be from Hawaii, had an assault rifle at the scene, initially reported to be an AK-47.”

At 1:46 p.m. (EST), former President Trump’s Campaign Communications Director, Steven Cheung announced that shots were fired at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach stating that Trump was, “safe following gunshots in his vicinity.”

At 1:49 p.m. (EST) the U.S. Secret Service made the following statement that was posted first on the Citizen App:

“The Secret Service in conjunction with Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a protective incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred shortly before 2:00 p.m. The former President is safe. @PBSO will have more details soon.”

Ryan Wesley Routh, a 58-year-old white male from Hawaii was reportedly a pro-Ukraine war recruiter. There are multiple media posts online depicting Routh in Ukraine in 2022.

MJTruthUltra posted the following information on the would-be shooter. The photos may be found on X.

“This is the Trump shooter from today…his name is Ryan Wesley Routh. He just so happened to be filmed by Newsweek in 2022 about his effort to recruit mercenaries to fight Ukraine. The New York Times wrote a profile about Ryan W. Routh back in 2023. The Times put out a cover on 9/11 with Trump in a golf cart, with the caption, ‘In Trouble.’ Did they know?”

On Monday, September 16, Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) released a whistleblower report on the failures of the U.S. Secret Service in connection with the first assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.