SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a series of incidents that occurred at a school on the 800 block of Brotherhood Way and at a church on the unit block of Commonwealth Avenue. Officers are investigating these cases as hate crimes.

The latest case occurred on Sept. 19 at about 2:25 a.m. According to SFPD, officers heard gunshots at the school on the 800 block of Brotherhood Way during their patrol, and immediately started searching for the source. They found “a damaged sign in front of the school, which appeared to be caused by a bullet,” but could not locate any suspect.

Officer Tiffany Hang, public information officer at the San Francisco Police Department, told San Francisco News that as of Sept. 22 they had not received any newer reports. She also said no injuries from the incidents have been reported so far.

Hang told San Francisco News that the SFPD has associated with the church, the school, and the community, in order to conduct the investigation and to keep the community safe.

“We ask that the community remain alert and report anything suspicious to the police,” SFPD wrote.

SFPD is actively working to identify suspects and arrest them. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24- hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Reporters may remain anonymous.