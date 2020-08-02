CALIFORNIA — Salmonella outbreak possibly linked to California-based onion producer, public health officials announced on Friday, July 31.

An ongoing investigation from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have identified the red onions from Thomson International Inc., based in Bakersfield, California, as a likely source of the rapidly growing outbreak of Salmonella Newport infections.

There have been 396 people sickened and 59 hospitalizations related to this outbreak, according to the FDA. As of now, there have been no deaths. Cases have been reported across 34 states, with California, Utah and Oregon seeing the highest numbers with 49, 61 and 71 cases respectively.

According to an announcement from the FDA on Friday, Thomson International Inc. said they would be recalling all onions that could have been in contact with the red onions, and they would notify the FDA about possible cross-contaminations. The recall would include red, white, yellow and sweet onions.

Public health officials are also advising consumers, restaurants and retailers to check the source of their onions as well as products that contain them, to avoid getting sick. They also recommend cleaning the surfaces that may have come in contact with onions from Thomson International Inc.

“Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve red, white, yellow, or sweet onions from Thomson International, Inc. or products containing such onions. If you cannot tell if your onion is from Thomson International Inc., or your food product contains such onions, you should not eat, sell, or serve it, and should throw it out,” said the FDA.