SAN FRANCISCO— Early morning Friday, July 31, a 2-alarm fire reported at 2:05 a.m. ravaged a three-story apartment building on 2233 Powell Street off of Bay St near the SF Fisherman’s Wharf. Video from the crime alert app Citizen shows flames engulfing the residence from a street view. San Francisco Firefighters quickly classified the threat level as a 2-alarm fire by 2:10 a.m. The SFFD contained the fire by 3:18 a.m.

UPDATE– THIS FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION WITH 10 DISPLACED — AS PREVIOUSLY STATED, 1 ADULT RESCUED 2 DOGS RESCUED. https://t.co/qtxYS4UAWj — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 31, 2020

One adult and two dogs were rescued from the blaze. The hospital treated the adult for undisclosed injuries. Firefighters had to request Pacific Gas and Electric to repair downed electrical wires. Ten residents were displaced from their homes and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.