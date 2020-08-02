FREMONT—On Saturday, August 1, the Fremont Police Department announced the deployment of a solar-powered camera trailer at the Paseo Padre Shopping Center due to a robbery incident.

The shopping center, located on the 34000 block of Paseo Padre Parkway, has been a target of criminal activity over the past years. According to the Police Department, they have discussed strategies to fight the crime with businesses at the shopping center, as there have been several robberies, auto burglaries and thefts.

The decision to place the surveillance camera trailer at Paseo Padre was taken when an 80-year-old woman was robbed of her purse after shopping at the 99 Ranch store. Succeeding the incident, the suspects burglarized her residence as well. Officers are still investigating the theft with leads given by witnesses, who said that the robbers left the scene in a light colored sedan.

According to the Fremont Police Department, the camera trailer follows the guidelines of the Department’s Community Camera System policy. They said it was highly visible as a law enforcement trailer. It is marked with “POLICE” lettering and decals as well.

The camera trailer consists of four cameras with multiple viewing angles. It has features such as speakers that allows officers to communicate with the community in urgent matters such as missing people. It also allows the police to view live video and to retrieve video for up to 30 days. The surveillance equipment does not have listening capabilities.

“They will be utilized in high-crime locations in order to deter criminal activity, and to provide leads on suspects when crimes are committed, said the announcement from the Fremont Police Department. “The camera trailers are mobile and will be moved to different locations as needed.”