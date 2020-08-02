CHICAGO—On Saturday, August 1, Illinois State Police (ISP) announced via social media that they arrested and charged Vincent J. Sessler, 25 for disorderly conduct, reckless conduct and battery to a peace officer. ISP also posted the official statement of the case.

On Thursday, July 30, about 10:20 p.m., an ISP trooper bought a cup of hot coffee from Dunkin’ which is located at 6738 west Archer Avenue in the city of Chicago. The Trooper took off the lid on the cup to cool down the coffee. The Troop noticed saliva in there.

Then, ISP District Troopers started investigating the incident. According to the statement, on Friday, July 31, they arrested Sessler, the Dunkin’s employee at the location where the Trooper purchased the coffee. At 12:49 p.m., Sessler was taken into custody without incident by ISP District Chicago Troopers.

“This is outrageous and disgusting. The men and women of the Illinois State Police put their heart and soul into protecting the lives and rights of all people in this state every day. They deserve better than this insulting and dangerous treatment,” said by ISP Director Brenda F. Kelly.

ISP indicates that the investigation is open and ongoing now. And there is no further information.