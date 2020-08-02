CHICAGO—On Friday, July 31, a 9-year-old was shot and killed in the 900-block of North Cambridge Avenue on the Near North Side in the city of Chicago. The victim was identified as Janari Andres Ricks. The shooting happened as the victim was on his way to a friend’s house to get a game controller.

Around 6 p.m., on July 31, a gunman approached a crowd, started shooting then escaped from the scene. Officials indicate that the victim was playing in a parking lot with his friends when the shooter opened fire. The victim was struck multiple times.

Around 6:45 p.m., authorities responded for the reports of shooting at the scene. The victim was sent to Lurie Children’s Hospital. At 7 p.m., Janari Andres Ricks was pronounced dead by the hospital.

Accord to the police, Ricks was not the intended target for the shooter. And they have not found out who was the target by now.

On Saturday, August 1, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says via Twitter, “ When a 9 year old’s life ended by a bullet, we must all be outraged. There deaths are not mere statistics. And prayers alone will not sooth a broken heart”.

Now, the Andrew Holmes Foundations is providing a $4000 reward for information about the shooter.