SAN FRANCISCO — On Tuesday, December 22, the Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced that the Park Central Hotel will be going through renovations to become the third Hyatt Regency property in the city as well as the tenth Hyatt hotel in San Francisco.

Senior Vice President of Development for the Hyatt Hotels Corporation David Tarr, said the company is “thrilled” to continue to “grow Hyatt’s presence” in SF and says the company looks forward to the hotel joining “the Hyatt Regency brand to offer a seamless, intuitive experience for guests,” he stated in a news release.

Built 36 years ago in 1984, the hotel has 36 floors, 681 rooms, is the 8th largest hotel in the Bay Area and the 6th largest hotel in San Francisco.

Located in the SoMa neighborhood, this multi-million dollar renovation will begin in early 2021 and is expected to be finished in 2022. Tarr says the renovations will be “truly remarkable.”

Some of the changes mentioned in the news release includes “a full redesign of guest rooms, transformation of the meeting and event spaces, ground floor lobby area and food and beverage experience, as well as a relocation and expansion of the fitness center.”

Currently, the hotel is named Park Central San Francisco. Once renovations are complete, the hotel will be renamed Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown SoMa.

The hotel will remain open during renovations.