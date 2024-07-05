San Francisco, CA—A female pedestrian sustained severe injuries after being struck by a car in San Francisco’s Sunset District on Thursday morning, July 4, 2024, according to KRON. The collision occurred at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Judah Street, prompting a swift response from the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD).

Upon receiving reports of the accident, SFPD officers arrived at the scene and found the injured woman lying on the ground with life-threatening injuries. Immediate medical assistance was rendered, and she was transported to a nearby hospital for urgent care.

The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene and fully cooperated with the investigation. According to SFPD, impairment due to drugs or alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this incident.

The intersection of 19th Avenue and Judah Street is a busy area, often filled with both vehicular and pedestrian traffic. The exact circumstances leading to the crash are still under investigation as authorities work to determine the cause of the incident.

