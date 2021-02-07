SAN FRANCISCO—On the morning of Thursday, February 4 one pedestrian was killed in a fatal eight-car crash that injured four other people. The crash happened near San Francisco State University by Higuera Avenue and Lake Merced Boulevard.

The San Francisco Police Department responded to the scene around 7:56 a.m. where they found the victim laying in the road. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim, identified as 26-year-old Sheria Musyoka, was thrown a considerable distance from the point of impact. Musyoka was a recent Dartmouth graduate that had recently moved to San Francisco from Connecticut with his wife and 3-year-old son. The four other victims who were in vehicles were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was identified as 31-year-old San Francisco resident Jerry Lyons. Lyons was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer that was reported stolen in San Jose. He was booked for multiple charges including gross vehicular manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, felony hit and run, and possession of stolen property.

At the time of the incident Lyons was released on post release community supervision to county probation from California State Prison following a grand theft conviction. He was previously arrested in December of 2020 for driving a stolen car, being unlicensed, and driving under the influence. Lyons was arraigned Friday at 9 a.m.

Police still consider this an ongoing investigation and urges anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information about the incident to contact the department’s 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.