Vallejo, CA – On the evening of Saturday, January 25, 2025, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle near the intersection of Sonoma Boulevard and Lemon Street, according to KRON.

The Vallejo Police Department reports that officers responded to the scene just before 8:30 PM and discovered an unresponsive man lying in the roadway. Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene and cooperated fully with the investigation. Preliminary findings from police indicate that alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim as they work to notify next of kin.

This incident marks Vallejo’s first traffic fatality of 2025, according to police. The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information about the collision is encouraged to contact the Vallejo Police Department.

Pedestrian Fatalities and Wrongful Death Claims

Drivers have a Duty of Care towards pedestrians, who are particularly vulnerable in traffic accidents. This responsibility includes being vigilant for pedestrians near the roadway and, if a fatal collision occurs, staying with the victim, alerting emergency responders, and cooperating with authorities investigating the crash.

For those who lose a loved one in a pedestrian accident, filing a Wrongful Death claim with the assistance of an experienced attorney can provide compensation for medical bills, funeral costs, and other related damages.

Should the at-fault driver avoid legal consequences, compensation might still be available through a family member’s uninsured driver coverage. Consulting with a personal injury attorney can help determine the best options in such cases.

If you or someone you love was harmed in an accident like the one described here, feel free to contact Maison Law for any questions or to receive a no-cost, no-obligation case assessment.