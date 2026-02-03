LOS ANGELES—On Monday, February 2, Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Central Bureau and the California Highway patrol (CHP) responded to a call of a Pedestrian struck by a vehicle on 10 Freeway West of Soto St.



The pedestrian was awake and alert at the scene and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The driver was also injured and was being assessed by paramedics. It is not known if the driver sought further treatment.



CHP halted traffic for an undetermined amount of time until the roadway was cleared. Multiple LAFD units responded to assist.