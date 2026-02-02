San Leandro, CA – On the evening of Saturday, January 31, 2026, a high-speed vehicle crash resulted in the death of one passenger and critical injuries to the driver and another passenger, according to NBC Bay Area.

The California Highway Patrol reports that the accident took place around 11:17 PM near East 14th Street and Bancroft Avenue.

Authorities said the crash involved a white Infiniti SUV that failed to stop for a traffic stop and was being monitored by an Alameda County Sheriff’s Office air unit. The SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed when it attempted to turn onto 139th Avenue, lost control, and collided with a residential home, a parked vehicle, and debris in the surrounding yard.

A passenger of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver was critically injured and transported to a hospital. A second passenger was also transported for medical evaluation and treatment.

Neighbors reported feeling the impact of the crash and observed debris scattered across the area, including parts of the SUV landing on top of a parked truck and against a tree. Emergency crews secured the scene, cleared debris, and documented vehicle positions as part of the ongoing investigation.

Investigators from San Leandro Police and CHP are reviewing the circumstances of the crash, including suspected driving under the influence, vehicle speed, and the sequence of events leading up to the collision.

Passenger Liability

Driver liability insurance covers both those outside the vehicle and passengers inside. While it can be emotionally difficult to file a Personal Injury or Wrongful Death claim against someone close to the victim, the financial challenges after an accident can be overwhelming. As a neutral third party, an experienced personal injury attorney can help navigate these emotional complexities.

For more information on Wrongful Death claims, visit MaisonLaw.com.