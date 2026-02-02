SAN FRANCSICO—On January 29, the San Francisco Chief Medical Examiner is requesting the public’s help to identify a male who was pronounced dead on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

The decedent is a Caucasian male, approximately 30 years old, with brown hair and green eyes. He measures 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 186 pounds. He has circular burn marks on the inner right forearm, the majority of which are fully healed and scarred.

On Wednesday, December 31, 2025, the individual was found unresponsive on the sidewalk in front of 5 Olive Street, near Larkin Street, by a passerby who contacted Emergency Services. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause and manner of death are pending.

The OCME uses extensive investigative methods to identify decedents, including valid government-issued identification found on the person, fingerprint comparisons, witness interviews, and DNA testing. In the overwhelming majority of cases, the OCME can make a positive identification within 24 hours.

In this rare case, the OCME’s investigative methods have not resulted in an identification. A sketch of the decedent was rendered by a San Francisco Police Department sketch artist.

Anyone with details regarding the identity of the decedent is asked to contact the OCME Investigative Division at 415-641-2220 or via email at OCME.INV@SFGOV.ORG or OCME@SFGOV.ORG. Please reference OCME Case Number 2025-1605.